Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been delayed to 2023

HQ

Sony has announced that it has delayed the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (the sequel is also dropping the "Part One" from its name), with the movie now set to arrive in 2023. There is not a reason for the delay, but it is noted that the film will now be coming on June 2, 2023, which is around eight months later than planned, as Variety has reported.

As for the sequel to this sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II (yes, this one is still keeping the "Part" bit) has now got a release date attached to it, with the movie coming on March 29, 2024.

On the topic of Sony's Spider movies, the Dakota Johnson-led Madame Web movie will now be arriving next year, and just after Across the Spider-Verse. This film is set for a July 7, 2023 release, which does seem awfully close for two movies with Spider-powered heroes.

To fill the spot left by the delayed Across the Spider-Verse this year, the live-action/CGI musical starring Javier Bardem and Shawn Mendes, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile will now be coming on October 7, 2022.

Finally, Sony also added as part of these release changes that the third instalment into Denzel Washington's The Equalizer series is officially coming, and will open in cinemas on September 1, 2023.