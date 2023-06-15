Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse banned in the Middle East

HQ

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been banned across the Middle East. It is believed the decision is due to a trans flag that appears momentarily in the movie.

There are a couple of minor references to the trans community in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, including the aforementioned flag which appears as as a badge worn by Captain Stacy. In Gwen's room, we also see a "Protect Trans Kids" poster.

It is possible to miss these references, but it appears that it's enough to prevent the film from being released in the Middle East. As per Esquire ME, it was merely confirmed that the movie did not pass censorship requirements and was thusly banned from being played in theatres.

