Spider-Man 2 is still coming in 2023, Insomniac affirms

With 2023 being around ten weeks away, many of you are likely wondering if some of the games scheduled for that year are still on track for launch, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which has been set for a 2023 release ever since it was first officially announced.

Since that announcement trailer, which revealed that Venom would be in the sequel, we've heard very little about the game, but that shouldn't be a concern, as developer Insomniac Games has taken to Twitter to affirm some worried fans.

In reply to worried fans, Insomniac simply said, "Don't. We're making good progress and it's still slated for 2023. Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination."

So there we have it, the game is still set for sometime in 2023, and we'll get to see more of it when Insomniac is ready to show it off.