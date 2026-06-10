Spidercam plunges to the ground in the middle of a football match, narrowly avoiding disaster

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A friendly match between Hungary and Kazakhstan could have ended in disaster when a camera fell from the cable straight into the pitch, right in front of the touchline and Hungary's area, falling just meters away from a cameraman. Thankfully, nobody was hit or injured, but it was a huge scare for the cameraman, the nearby players and fans, as captured by multiple videos.

Videos show the camera smoking before plunging more than 20 meters into the ground. It was a Spidercam, a type of camera suspended on a cable that allows it to move above the ground, capturing spectacular aerial images.

It is not known what caused the camera to emit smoke and fall. It happened in the 26th minute, the players took a cooling break while the officials cleaned the area and the match resumed, ending 3-1 victory for Hungary. The risk of these types of cameras falling down it's almosy minimal... but this proves that having fear of those types of cameras is not entirely irrational.