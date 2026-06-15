Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special will jumpstart the "spine-tingling" and "darkest era" for the web-slinger

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It's a pretty massive year for Spider-Man, as the iconic character is returning cinemas to star in perhaps the blockbuster event of the summer. But it's also a big year for other web-slinging heroes, as Marvel is looking to celebrate all things Spider-Woman in-line with the character's 50th anniversary.

This is coming in the form of a 50th Anniversary Special one-shot comic that will serve as both a nod to the history of Jessica "Spider-Woman" Drew but also as the platform to springboard the next era of Spider-Woman storytelling. We're told that the comic will be a "spine-tingling" event and that it will set the stage for the character's "darkest era", which will follow this 50th anniversary issue.

The story will be written by Dan Watters and Ann Nocenti, with art from Andrea Broccardo and Stefano Raffaele. The cover has also been created by Olivier Coipel, and you can see it below.

As for what the story will officially explore, the synopsis can be seen below.

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"A terrible twist of fate awaits Spider-Woman in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity, kicking off the latest chapter in her tangled web of lies and mystery. Returning to her roots as a private investigator and teaming up with journalist Ben Urich, Spider-Woman ventures into corners of the Marvel Universe that her fellow heroes fear, but will her embrace of the darkness threaten her heroic legacy—or even her sanity?"

The launch date for the comic is planned for September 9.

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