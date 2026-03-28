Spider-Verse's creator-duo were offered a live-action Spider-Man film by Sony

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Sony has had a rather uneven time with Spider-Man and his wider universe in a theatrical sense, as while the Spider-Verse animated films have been huge hits, the live-action universe that was based on more obscure heroes and key villains (Madame Web, Kraven the Hunter, Morbius, you get the point) was pretty much a complete flop. Spider-Man has been huge in cinemas in a live-action manner lately, but mostly as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and with Tom Holland at the helm, despite Sony's best efforts...

Following the success of the Spider-Verse films, it has now been revealed that creator-duo Christopher Miller and Phil Lord were in fact offered a live-action Spider-Man movie by Sony, even if this project never really took shape. We don't have much firm information on this front, beyond its existence, but all signs and the way that Lord and Miller allude to the project, suggest it was going to be a part of the defunct Sony live-action universe.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (from 48:37), Miller talked about this being true, saying: "Yes. You know, you know. As you know, we love Spider-Man. We're fans of the character and the world. We'll leave it at that."

Would you have liked to see the pair help bring to life another live-action Spider-Man film or should we just keep the MCU's efforts as the only live-action Spider-Man movies in cinemas?