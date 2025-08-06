Spider-Punk is getting his own movie, Daniel Kaluuya to co-write the script

HQ

It appears yet another Spider-Man project has hit Sony Pictures Animation. A Spider-Punk standalone film is said to be in early development, with star Daniel Kaluuya co-writing the script alongside Ajon Singh.

Deadline reports that while plot details have not yet been confirmed, nor have casting details, we could imagine that Kaluuya will be reprising the role he played in 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

A stand-out character from that film, Spider-Punk has garnered a lot of fan interest since his appearance in the Across the Spider-Verse movie. First appearing in 2015, the character might not be the Spider-Man with the most history, but that allows Kaluuya and Singh to create a lot of adventures for him to go on.

As this project is in early development, we'd imagine it wouldn't arrive before Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is currently scheduled for a 2027 release.