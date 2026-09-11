Spider-Noir's now-cancelled second season could have explored "European noirs"

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Recently, Prime Video made the announcement it would be cancelling Spider-Noir and that the live-action show would not be returning for a second season, despite very favourable critic and fan reviews. As the story of Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly won't be expanded any further in this format (fingers crossed he'll play a part in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse), in a recent interview with Variety, showrunner Oren Uziel has given us a glimpse into where the next season could have taken the narrative.

"If I had my druthers, it would be probably another location. There are so many L.A. noirs we could have dove into. There are European noirs we could have dove into. There are other places to go. You're starting in 1933. Where is that heading? It's heading toward just a most cataclysmic time — World War II. There was a lot of storytelling that could have happened there."

Uziel did also talk about continuing the Spider-Noir story with another production company/streaming service, a move he hasn't completely ruled out yet even if he does recognise doing such would be a truly complex process.

"We haven't gotten there yet. I literally do not know the legalities and complications of that. But I expect that it's a complicated proposition."

Would you like more episodes of Spider-Noir or has the show come to an end at the right time?