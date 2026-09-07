Spider-Noir will not be returning for a second season

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While it has proven to be quite the hit among critics, scoring as many as 11 Emmy nominations, Prime Video's live-action noir superhero show of Spider-Noir clearly wasn't a big enough hit among viewers, as it has now been revealed the project has been cancelled and will not be returning for a second round of episodes.

This was reported by Deadline, who notes Prime Video isn't yet done with its exploration into Sony's licensed Marvel characters, with plans to explore a new project using different characters on the cards. It's not mentioned what exactly these could be, but there is direct reference of "multiple projects" and that one is "nearing a series order".

Speaking about Spider-Noir being cancelled, lead star Nicolas Cage has already shared a brief statement on the matter to Deadline, explaining: "For me, one season is perfect, having said what I wanted to say with this dangerous, innovative, pop-art Spider-Man. Onwards, upwards, inwards."

Have you seen Spider-Noir and would have watched a second season? If not, don't miss our dedicated review of the show.