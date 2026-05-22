Spider-Noir: Season 1

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I won't lie, when I heard that Prime Video was set to make a live-action series based on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's Spider-Noir character, voiced by Nicolas Cage, I was a tad sceptical. Did we need this? Would it have the same range as the blockbuster flicks featuring Tom Holland? Is Nic Cage too old to be an effective live-action Spider-Man? These may seem like unfair criticisms and concerns to some, but considering the absolute mess that has been Sony's villain-based Spider-Man universe, which included live-action Spider-folk in Madame Web, I feel like it was fair to be a tad worried about what this show could ultimately become.

But then things steadily changed and my criticisms shifted to wholehearted intrigue as more information on the project arrived and set photos and even trailers painted a very unique picture. What we were to get with Spider-Noir isn't Spider-Man set in the 1930s and with a noir overtone, as rather it's a noir crime drama that involves Ben "The Spider" Reilly and sees how he exists in a world of gangsters, prohibition, and socio-political turbulence. In many ways, it's not really a Spider-Man show at all and I stand by this statement after watching the first season and seeing how the events unravel.

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For one, while we don't actually know much about this character as it's not quite the same version as the Spider-Verse variant, Spider-Noir isn't an origin story. There's no Uncle Ben-like "great power comes great responsibility" moment, there's no montage-type scene where we see how Reilly masters his new abilities, there's not even a spider bite scene (at least not in the way you might be thinking). The point is, if you were expecting Spider-Noir to re-tread the typical Spider-Man formula, this show basically conforms to none of it - and that's perhaps its strongest element.

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Again, this story is mostly about how private eye Ben Reilly attempts to exist in a world run by corrupt politicians and ruthless gangsters. Reilly has a knack for finding himself in the worst possible places at the worst possible times, and because of this, he has to smooth-talk and outsmart dangerous and conniving threats as the man, not The Spider. The reason is because Spider-Noir is a show set years after Reilly hung up the mask and retired from crimefighting. The lifestyle took its toll and now he wants none of it, leaving him a somewhat selfish shell in a cruel and tough world. But while it's never explicitly stated, the Spider-folk creed of "great power leading to great responsibility" always nibbles at his heels, calling for The Spider to return and be a champion for those being abused by others with too much power.

When you boil it down, Spider-Noir is a kind of traditional Spider-Man tale, but not in the sense that we get to see a costumed hero kicking ass on the regular. Imagine Peter Parker being a forensic scientist and banging up criminals by finding the relevant evidence or Bruce Wayne joining the GCPD to do things by the exact letter of the law. That's kind of what this show explores, except that in a rather lawless New York City of 100 years ago, neither the police, government officials, nor the mobsters play by the rules, so neither can the hero.

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So it's unusual and probably not what you'd expect, especially if you've seen the trailers, seen the web-slinging and the crime fighting, and expected this in droves. It's slower, it's more stylish, it's Boardwalk Empire with the odd thwip-thwip sprinkled in. To this end, the creators deserve plenty of applause for making such a creatively unique series with Spider-Noir, one where the overarching noir and harsh 30s are wonderfully represented across all avenues, be that the costumes and set design, the performances and dialogue, the use of music, the way characters fight like they have 10kg weights in their shoes. Spider-Noir doesn't just feel like it belongs in the 30s, it feels like the creators wanted to film it like a more dated production, scaling back on modern and eccentric stunt performances and flashy special effects and instead leaning more into letting its stars do the heavy-lifting and delivering fight sequences like they have been pulled out a Power Rangers project. It's a very unusual setup, almost as though Spider-Noir, across all facets, wants you to think of this show like a time capsule of an age gone by, something you easily can do when watching the excellent black and white version (which is the best way to consume this series).

There are vices with leaning so heavily into this design philosophy and that includes the scenes when The Spider makes an appearance feeling a little underwhelming and flat. The character isn't smooth and agile, it's heavy and stiff, a reflection of the aging Cage who plays an aging hero in this series, a character that feels the impact of every fight and fall. Essentially, don't expect backflips and acrobatics like we see from Holland as Peter Parker, as Cage is more about cracking his back and drowning his sorrows in whisky.

Ultimately, Spider-Noir comes at a perfect time as this isn't your average superhero show. As fans become tired of the usual heroics and eccentric digital effects scenes, Spider-Noir stands out similarly to Wonder Man, where this is a project about the man and not the mask. To understand the kinds of themes this show explores, how it leans into the tough and unforgiving era, I'll leave you with a quote directly from Cage's Ben Reilly: "With no power comes no responsibility." If you're looking for any semblance of what to expect from this show then that statement says everything and then some.