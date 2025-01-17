Spider-Man's Advanced Suit 2.0 swings into Marvel Rivals

HQ

The first season of Marvel Rivals is in full swing right now, with the release of a brand-new game mode, a completely new map, two new heroes, and tons of unlockable costumes, emotes, and other fun content to enhance your time in the game. Costumes have been gradually added since the game's launch, appearing both as standalone items and as part of the game's battle pass. Now we know about another costume coming soon, and it's likely to excite many PlayStation fans.

In a recent post on Marvel Rivals' official X account, the developers at NetEase Games announced that the Advanced Suit 2.0 (from Marvel's Spider-Man 2) will be available for purchase for the hero in the game store starting January 30. Since Yuri Lowenthal, the voice actor for Peter Parker in Insomniac's games, also voices the hero in Marvel Rivals, it's practically the same Spider-Man we know and love brought into this exciting game.

Will this iconic costume find a place in your hero's wardrobe?