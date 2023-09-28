Spider-Man said to be the new leader of the Avengers in Secret Wars

An exciting future awaits Tom Holland and his Spider-Man, because if the latest rumours from within Marvel are true, he will be the one to take on the responsibility of leading the Avengers in the upcoming Secret Wars film. In addition to this, he is also said to be the focus of the story and will be joined by none other than Tobey Maguire who will once again reprise his own Spider-Man from the Sam Raimi films.

There have also been rumours that Andrew Garfield has been asked to join the cast, but the insider who reported the rumour did not know whether he had accepted or not. After the success of No Way Home where the three spider chaps worked together, it's not surprising that Marvel wants to recreate that magic again, but in a bigger format. That being said, Avengers: Secret Wars is several years away, so whether this is true or not remains to be seen.

