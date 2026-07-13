Spider-Man producer wants Brand New Day to be the start of a new trilogy

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The three Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland as the leading web-slinger were all part of a trilogy that became known as the 'Home' trilogy, thanks to all three movies having Home in their name at some point (Homecoming, Far From Home, No Way Home). This trilogy also exists in the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe construct, but as we're now on the cusp of a new Spider-Man adventure making its arrival, you might be wondering whether this will also be the beginning of a new trilogy or if it will be more of a standalone project.

Speaking on this front, producer Amy Pascal shared with SFX magazine (thanks, GamesRadar+) her hopes Spider-Man: Brand New Day will lead to a trilogy of new Spider-Man projects in the near future.

"Ever since we've been making Spider-Man movies with Marvel and the MCU, it has opened up a wealth of opportunity for us. Because in the comics, he does interact with all these characters. So that's been a wonderful opportunity.

"I never want to be so presumptuous as to say anything is going to be a trilogy or more than one. That would be my dream, of course, but you never know. Because the truth is that the rule that we set for ourselves is to take it one movie at a time. It's important to us that you don't have to see one movie to see the other movie."

If this is to happen and two more interconnected films will follow Brand New Day, the question is whether it will also follow a similar naming convention as to the prior trilogy, i.e. by perhaps featuring 'Day' in each film title. We won't know more on this front for some time, but if the box office projections are anything to go by, Brand New Day is tracking to be a big hit, suggesting Disney, Marvel, and Sony won't be wasting much time before getting Holland to don the Spidey suit once again, perhaps with Miles Morales as a protegee...?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will premiere in cinemas from July 31, 2026.