Spider-Man of Yemen dies after tragic climbing accident

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The famous adventurer Al-Qaqa Ibn Antar, better known on social media as the "Spider-Man of Yemen," has died following a tragic climbing accident. The 30-year-old internet personality became famous for his daring climbs without ropes or other safety equipment.

The accident occurred on June 12 when Ibn Antar attempted to climb up steep cliffs inside a 120-meter-deep crater. According to local authorities, he lost his grip and fell. Following the accident, authorities have once again urged adventurers and climbers to follow safety regulations and use proper protective equipment during similar activities.