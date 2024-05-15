Spider-Man Noir series sees the return of Nicolas Cage

HQ

A live-action Spider-Man Noir show is coming. Previously, we reported that Nicolas Cage was being eyed and in talks for the role of Spider-Man Noir, but nothing had been officially locked in until now.

Amazon Prime Video and MGM+ have ordered the series, according to Variety, which doesn't yet have a release date. It will follow a Spider-Man in 1930s New York. Cage's character is described as an aging private investigator who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's former superhero.

The Spider-Verse team of Christopher Miller, Phil Lord, and Amy Pascal have all been involved with the creation of the show, but hey aren't the showrunners. That responsibility falls to Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot.

