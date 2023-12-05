Spider-Man Noir live-action show is still going ahead at Amazon

HQ

There have been a multitude of rumours over the years that a live-action take on Spider-Man Noir is in the works. But, very little information about this series has ever been confirmed, until now, because Variety has reported that the show, which was bought by Amazon in February, has now signed a co-showrunner to help bring it to life.

It's mentioned that Steve Lightfoot, who formerly worked as a showrunner on The Punisher (the Netflix series, not the 2004 film), has joined the project, to serve alongside Oren Uziel, who is attached as the other co-showrunner, and also writer and executive producer for the series.

There's no mention of casting for the show just yet, or any word to a release window, but we are told that the series will not follow Peter Parker, and will instead follow an older and grizzled superhero set in their own universe and in 1930s New York City.