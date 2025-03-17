Spider-Man must save New York City from Godzilla in upcoming comic book series

HQ

We've seen Marvel's heroes having to face all manner of insurmountable odds in the past, but only occasionally have they been required to take on a radioactive prehistoric lizard. Following a run of comics in the late 70s, Marvel and ToHo Co. are teaming back up for a new range of Godzilla vs. Marvel comics. This run will see various heroes taking on the King of Monsters, and following the Fantastic Four kicking things off, Spider-Man is the next to take on the challenge.

The upcoming Spider-Man vs. Godzilla is almost here and in it we get to see a symbiote suit version of the web slinger facing off with the giant lizard in New York City. In a recent interview with Godzilla.com, writer Joe Kelly has spoken about this crossover and what we can expect from it.

"Godzilla has been haunted by extraterrestrial creatures and cultures since the early days. Even though Spider-Man does not yet know that his black suit is more than just some cool, outer space threads, it's an alien life form - and that is Godzilla bait! Seems like a great excuse to get Spider-Man and Godzilla together!"

The Godzilla vs. Spider-Man comic will begin its run on April 30, but the Fantastic Four comic is coming sooner on March 26. As per the other heroes that will eventually appear in this run, we can expect; Captain America, Storm, Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Thor, She-Hulk, Hulk, Wolverine, Rogue, Iron Man, and Cyclops.