Spider-Man is the 'most relatable' superhero according to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game director

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game director Bryan Intihar believes that Spider-Man is the most relatable superhero out there.

Speaking with Marvel, Intihar said: "[Spider-Man is] probably the most relatable Super Hero out there. He's not a soldier, like Captain America. He isn't a god, like Thor. He isn't a billionaire, like Tony Stark. He's a kid from Queens and Miles is a kid from Brooklyn. They have good days and bad days and strengths and weaknesses and real problems that we can all identify with and have struggles that we've all had in our lives."

Intihar went on to explain how this will appear in the upcoming game, with Miles looking to submit his college applications and Peter trying to land a stable job. Of course, things like this are doubly difficult when you're leading a double-life as Spider-Man.

"We probably all have those stories," Intihar said. "And then not only that, Peter now has his best friend coming back into his life with Harry, and he has his best friend who he grew up with, but then he has Miles. What's that like? And then with MJ, she's trying to establish herself and she has a boss who has a very different philosophy."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases on the 20th of October. Keep an eye out for our review dropping on the 16th.