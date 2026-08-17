Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed $2 billion at the box office, is now the eighth highest-grossing film ever

HQ

While there has been a surprising amount of uncertainty surrounding Tom Holland's future as Spider-Man, the performance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in cinemas all but confirms Marvel Studios and Disney will do whatever it takes to see the British actor extend his tenure as the web-slinger.

We say this as over the weekend, Spider-Man: Brand New Day had another astounding time in cinemas around the world, so much so Box Office Mojo now reports the movie has surpassed the highly elusive $2 billion milestone and is now the biggest Spider-Man movie of all-time when judged on theatrical gross.

In total, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now up to $2.021 billion, which means, considering how the movie continues to be raking in tens and tens of millions of dollars each day, it has a very good chance of continuing its surge up the all-time rankings and eventually hunting down Avengers: Infinity War ($2.052 billion) and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens ($2.071 billion) to become the sixth highest-grossing movie of all-time. As it stands, it's the eighth highest-grossing film ever.

As for whether it could go further is unclear as there is a considerable jump up to Titanic in fifth ($2.264 billion), but this past weekend's performance and the lack of much major competition in the box office for the rest of August, does suggest it could continue to rake in tickets and continue its push up the leaderboard.

Otherwise, The Odyssey also had a strong weekend in cinemas again too, with Christopher Nolan's epic now up to a staggering $1.290 billion and being the 29th highest-grossing film ever. What an unbelievable effort from movies debuting in July 2026...