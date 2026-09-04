Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the third highest-grossing movie of all-time on worldwide charts

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Following premiering at the end of July, it looks like Spider-Man: Brand New Day has concluded its race up the all-time highest-grossing worldwide box office charts, as very recently the film completed the astounding feat of unseating Avatar: The Way of Water and becoming the third highest-grossing movie of all-time.

As of writing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has brought in $2.339 billion in cinemas, according to Box Office Mojo, which is around $5 million more than the Avatar sequel. While daily tallies do still see the latest Marvel epic scoring several million at the box office, which will see the film continue to steadily pull away from James Cameron's sci-fi epic, there won't be any changes in the leaderboard going forward as the movie will not be able to generate the $450 million required to catch up with Avengers: Endgame, the second highest-grossing movie of all-time.

The big question now is whether Spider-Man: Brand New Day will retain this position in the charts in a few months time, or likewise whether Avengers: Doomsday will storm onto the scene to challenge the web-slinger's effort. As it is, Peter Parker is behind the second biggest Marvel movie ever, and likewise, the third biggest movie ever.

Have you seen Spider-Man: Brand New Day yet? If not, don't miss our dedicated review.