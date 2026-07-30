Spider-Man: Brand New Day

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Spider-Man, Peter Parker, I get a bit nostalgic at the thought, almost in the same way as with Batman. I've loved Spider-Man ever since I was a young lad, where I used to watch the cartoon, sit in the back seat on caravan holidays, and devour the comic books. One of my absolute most treasured memories from the cinema is, and always will be, Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man film. For a film-loving fifteen-year-old, it had absolutely everything, from high-flying action, suspense, emotion, cool special effects, a fantastic soundtrack, and Raimi's playfulness and love for the medium and the source material.

When a reboot starring Andrew Garfield was announced, I almost took it personally. Why? There wasn't really anything wrong with the films themselves, as they were neither bad nor particularly good. And then when yet another reboot was then announced, with Tom Holland in the title role, I started scratching my head. But then Spider-Man: Homecoming, directed by Jon Watts, was released and I was somewhat won over, since Holland charmed the pants off me, and the film had the same playfulness and love as Raimi's first film fifteen years earlier. The action sequences were stylish and the humour delightful, and I also enjoyed Far From Home and No Way Home, though not quite as much.

So now it's time for Holland's Spider-Man's fourth solo film, and the plot is as follows: "It's a whole new day for Peter Parker. In a world that no longer remembers him, he fights crime as Spider-Man. But the grief of seeing his friends move on without him causes something inside Peter to change. At the same time, this change may be the only way to save the city and those he loves from a powerful new enemy that no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker. But he hasn't forgotten them."

Peter Parker is quite sad at first.

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Watts directed the first three films starring Holland as Spider-Man, but this time, the baton has been passed to Destin Daniel Cretton, who has, amongst other things, directed the entertaining Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It's a good choice, I think, although I would have liked to see Watts in the director's chair here too. The trio of friends, now split up, consists as usual of Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, but in other roles, we see Sadie Sink from Stranger Things, Mark Ruffalo returning as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Florence Pugh talking about small potatoes (surprisingly, quite literally), and Jon Bernthal popping up and growling as the Punisher.

The plot isn't particularly sophisticated and doesn't break much new ground, but there's plenty of suspense and entertainment value. I like the initially invisible enemy and the way it moves. It's stylish, unusual for the superhero genre, and brings to mind one of my childhood favourites in the Denzel Washington film, Fallen, in which he hunts a demon that moves from body-to-body. The humour from the earlier films is still very much present, and it's mainly Ned Leeds, Frank Castle, and Yelena Belova who provide moments of comic relief. I appreciate that Castle actually gets a slightly bigger role as he's a fun ally for Spider-Man to have, who'd rather blow people's heads off than ask unnecessary questions. I had a bit of a laugh during an action scene where he slides on his back and shoots whilst letting out a Punisher-style growl, which has become his trademark.

Stick with it, it'll be fun, I promise!

Overall, I'm pretty fed up with the superhero genre, which rarely surprises, but Spider-Man: Brand New Day is, on the whole, a really enjoyable film that shows the genre still has its moments. The playfulness I've been raving about is a big part of it, but perhaps most of all it's Holland, who I think is absolutely brilliant in the title role. The other actors do a good job too, even if parts of the dialogue with Bruce Banner feel a bit too forced. The film is also at least a quarter of an hour too long, but this is saved by the fact the pace rarely dips for more than a few moments here and there. On the other hand, I do feel Spider-Man/Peter Parker's inner struggle can get a bit tedious, and it feels as though the recurring theme of how difficult it is to be both a superhero and a human being has been done to death. But I buy into it to some extent because it's quite well done. The reboot also has an emotional depth I've always liked, and Brand New Day is no exception. In the final scene, I actually found myself with a few tears in my eyes.

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The Spider-Man series is one of the few superhero films I can still look forward to and watch without rolling my eyes at bad one-liners, drawn-out final battles, or entire cities collapsing. It's a really stylish film, and the scenes of web-swinging through the city are particularly lovely and the action sequences work really well too. Brand New Day would once again have benefited from being trimmed down a little, and the antagonist is perhaps a bit too anonymous at the start, but the reveal, on the other hand, offers a pleasant surprise that's bound to affect the wider universe in one way or another. Still, I enjoy the fact it's not always about an intergalactic supervillain threatening to blow up the Earth, or the entire universe.

So, to sum up: if you like the Spider-Man films, you're guaranteed to like Brand New Day.