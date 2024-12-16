Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will not release in 2025

HQ

Initially, when viewers were hit with the cliff-hanger ending of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, they could sit in comfort believing the third film was going to come out in just under a year's time, wrapping up the story entirely.

However, Sony then delayed the project indefinitely, and it seems like it's going to be some time before we see it release. Deadline reports that Sony is really taking its time with the movie, adding the tender love and care that's needed for it to succeed and meet the expectations fans have after the other two movies in this trilogy.

We can hope for a 2026 release for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, but that doesn't necessarily mean one will be on the way. In the meantime, just watch this space, and watch the other movies until your eyes grow weary.