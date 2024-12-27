Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will leave fans in tears, promises star

HQ

Fans of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse series are in for an emotional rollercoaster, according to actor Brian Tyree Henry. The star, who voices Miles Morales' father Jefferson, teased that Beyond the Spider-Verse will have a conclusion that will leave viewers crying. While the film doesn't yet have an official release date, Henry assured fans that the third installment's emotional weight will not be easy to bear, hinting that the ending won't tie things up neatly. Henry shared these thoughts during a recent conversation on Just for Variety with host Marc Malkin.

The highly anticipated sequel, which continues the story of Miles Morales, has faced delays, with some actors yet to even record their lines. Actor Jharrel Jerome, who voices the sinister version of Miles, mentioned in a conversation with Screen Rant that he hasn't started recording yet, adding that the production is a "tight-knit ship" and he knows very little about the project. Despite the secrecy, he expressed excitement about returning to the role.

With directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson at the helm, fans can expect a powerful and emotional conclusion, even though it may take longer than expected. The pressure is on to meet the high expectations set by the first two films. Will Beyond the Spider-Verse deliver the emotional punch that fans are hoping for?