Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse star confirms that they haven't started recording their lines yet

We've been waiting a long while to hear something official and major about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third and seemingly final instalment in Sony's animated Spider-Man film series. While we were once promised to see the movie in March 2024, it was since delayed indefinitely and we still don't know when it will actually arrive in cinemas.

The one thing that is clear is that the movie isn't rushing to the finish line. This has been confirmed by the fact that many of the voice actors have affirmed that they haven't yet recorded their lines, which while alarming isn't soul-crushing news as generally voice work is done towards the end of production.

Specifically it's Jharrel Jerome who has in an interview with Decider commented the following: "No, I wish. We haven't started up yet. A lot of things being figured out, but good things."

Jerome plays Miles G. Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with this being the "evil" alternate version of the series' protagonist, meaning his role will no doubt be quite a significant one in this upcoming film.

