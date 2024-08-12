Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse production is going well

HQ

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse should have released this year in a perfect world. But, production on the film just wasn't able to keep up with that hefty promise, and so we're still waiting for a new release date.

According to one of the film's stars, Karan Soni, production on the third film is going well, and he'll be recording lines for it in a few months. Soni also believes that at some stage in the future, we'll see Deadpool and Spider-Man on the big screen together. He told Times India the following:

"Deadpool and Spider-Man have such a special relationship in the comics. It will be used at some point in one of the movies. It would be amazing."

Soni played Dopinder in the Deadpool movies, and plays Pavitr Prabhakar in the Spider-Verse films, so he's already helping to bridge the gap between Deadpool and Spider-Man. Would you want to see these two comic-book heroes on the silver screen together?