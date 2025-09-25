Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse moves release date again

HQ

Two animation titans are set to battle in 2027, as Sony Pictures Animation and Pixar are set to clash in June of that year with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and Gatto taking over Father's Day weekend.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has shifted its release date yet again, as Sony can't seem to settle on when to bring the third Spider-Verse film out. As reported by Deadline, Gatto and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse are taking on another challenger in How to Train Your Dragon 2, which arrives on the 11th of June, 2027.

It looks like the summer of 2027 is getting incredibly stacked already, as not long after the 18th we'll see Superman: Man of Tomorrow arrive in theatres too. In terms of the battle between Pixar and Sony, unfortunately for the Mouse if we're to speculate on a potential winner, it seems things will go to Spider-Verse. Not only is Pixar not the draw it used to be, as proven by Elio, but Gatto is also going to have to contend with the culmination of a trilogy that has captured Spider-Man fans since 2018.