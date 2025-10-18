Spider-Man and X-Men veteran Pepe Larraz on which DC character fits him: "Everyone loves Batman"

HQ

It's not at all uncommon for comic creatives to switch between Marvel and DC and other competing publishers. However, with this being said illustrator Pepe Larraz has for the most part focussed on Marvel, lending his skills to bringing to life Spider-Man, the X-Men, and even Star Wars in a comic format.

But does he have ambitions to try something at DC? Is there a character that best fits his creative style? We asked this very question to Larraz at San Diego Comic Con Malaga, where he explained the following.

"Yeah, I mean, everyone loves Batman. Yeah, that's the point. It's the very obvious reason because Batman is so malleable, you know. I would love to give you like a super interesting answer about Green Lantern, but I haven't been a Green Lantern reader. But I read some Batman stories that I really like. I really like the ability to take the character and place it in different times, out of continuity, in different processes. But it's always the same themes, but different environments. And the exploration of the character is a character that you can smash against anything you want, that it's going to hold. So, this is what I like about Batman. I mean, everyone leaves their mark in Batman and you can recognise Batman in every story. But it's not absolutely completely different. So, yeah, I think it's pretty malleable if that exists."

So what do you think, is Larraz and Batman a match made in heaven?