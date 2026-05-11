Spider-Man and Hulk team-up for limited "nonstop action" comic book series in August

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This July, both Spider-Man and the Hulk will command the attention of many viewers, as we're expecting to see both heroes on the big screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Naturally, with a summer coined by the angry green giant and the web-slinger, Marvel is looking to capitalise with a new limited series featuring both characters.

Known as Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire & Brimstone, this comic book series is being penned by Jay and Silent Bob's Kevin Smith and The Tonight Show's Andy McElfresh, with art from One World Under Doom's R.B. Silva. The first issue of the five-issue limited comic is expected to arrive in August and promises "nonstop action, side-splitting quips, guest-stars galore, and copious pop-culture references".

With the launch edging closer, the official synopsis and cover for the comic has been revealed, both of which you can find below. And likewise, as per the exact debut date, the first issue will drop on August 19.

"This ultra-accessible and pun-filled five issue limited series begins when Easter Mass in Central Park is interrupted by Mole Man and a horde of Man-themed supervillains. Not one to let a pun go to waste (or a holiday be ruined) Peter Parker suits up and steps in to save the day... before the Incredible Hulk makes his presence felt as only the Jade Giant can. Together with Matt Murdock, Spidey learns that Bruce Banner is intent on solving his "Hulk" problem once and for all with the help of the church. Namely, through an exorcism of his big green counterpart!"

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