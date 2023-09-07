Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse creators respond to labour issues

HQ

While we'd love Hollywood to be all sunshine and rainbows, often it's a hotbed for poor working conditions and a lot of difficult days go into creating the movies that we love. This is especially the case in animated movies, such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, where animators stated they were forced to work incredibly long days and redo large parts of the film until it was up to the impossible standard of the higher-ups.

Speaking in an interview with Variety, Phil Lord and Chris Millers, the producers of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and writers of its sequel, got a chance to talk about these labour issues on the film.

Lord had the following to say: "In terms of "Spider-Verse," that was a really hard movie to make. We're really proud of how hard everybody worked, and it was very demanding. But we're just really proud of the crew, and everything they put into it."

He also spoke a little bit about the ongoing strikes in Hollywood and how these issues could be solved on a wider scale. "I've always been optimistic about this labor movement, because these deals seem incredibly makeable, and the main problem is that only one party wants to negotiate. But as long as both parties will come to negotiate in good faith and address the very real problems, like writers' pay — which is down 25% and is a concrete issue that can be addressed — and make the business healthy so people can do this job and pay their rent, we're going to be in great shape. I'm frustrated, but I think this is an imminently solvable problem."

Creating something as visually pleasing as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is no easy task, and so it stands to reason that there would be some hard days in creating it. Hopefully, with more money given to animators, those days wouldn't seem as difficult.