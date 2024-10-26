Spider-Man 4 is confirmed to hit theaters in July 2026.

It's now officially confirmed that Tom Holland will return as the wall-crawling superhero on July 24, 2026. This comes from a report by Variety, and Holland himself commented on the news during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

This also means the premiere will take place just under three months after Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters. Holland was visibly excited about the prospect of playing Spider-Man once again.

"Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go — we're nearly there. Super exciting. I can't wait!"

Holland previously commented on the film's script during his appearance on the Rich Roll Podcast, saying:

"It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job"

Are you looking forward to the new Spider-Man movie?