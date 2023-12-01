Spider-Man 4 is being actively discussed, according to Tom Holland

Spider-Man fans have been eating good this year. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 were both great, but the one thing fans of the web slinger didn't get in 2023 was a new live-action movie.

At a recent press conference at the Critics Choice Association (thanks, Deadline) Tom Holland, our latest live-action Spider-Man, was asked about the potential of a fourth movie. He had the following to say:

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character. Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."

In the past, we'd have expected Holland to go ahead and spoil something without much provocation, but it seems now he's keeping his cards close to his chest. He did say that once an idea has been formulated that he's ready to slip into spandex once more.

"But that said, if we can figure that out, I would be a fool not to put the suit back on again because I owe everything to Spider-Man. I love the character and the people I get to work with. So, I would love to tell another story, but I'll only tell it if we can find the right one."