Spider-Man 2 trailer shows how it's bigger and better

Insomniac has already shown quite a bit of gameplay from Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but those sequences have mostly been the more straight forward story missions. Now it's time to see and learn a lot more about the open world.

The gameplay presentation below shows how the inclusion of Brooklyn and Queens won't just nearly double the area to explore, but also bring more variety to New York. In fact, variety seems to be a big focus in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, as Bryan Intihar continues by highlighting that there are far more diverse side activities spread around the city and that some of them can only be done by either Peter or Miles.

Being able to seamlessly swap between them will obviously also change the experience. Both of them have upgraded their suits and learned new skills since we last played as them. One of the first things we saw was Peter's new Symbiote powers, but today's footage gives us a taste of what he can do with the Spider-Arms. Meanwhile, Miles has taken his venom abilities to another level, so there will be plenty of options to choose from when upgrading the two heroes.

Speaking of options to choose from, Intihar reveals that there will be 65 suits in the main game (with an additional 10 available for those buying the Deluxe Edition). Not that it stops there. Some suits can also be customised thanks to the new Suit Styles feature, allowing us to change the colour shaders to our preference.

Needless to say, I can't wait for the 20th of October after this. How about you?