Spicy turn-based RPG Dosa Divas locks down mid-April launch

Developer Outerloop Games has revealed the firm date that it intends to launch its turn-based RPG Dosa Divas. Coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 1, and Nintendo Switch 2, we now know that the launch is set to occur on April 14, with the price tag set for $19.99.

For those wondering about what Dosa Divas is about, this game follows two sisters as they attempt to reconnect with estranged friends and family all in an effort to unseat and destroy an evil fast-food empire.

On top of the launch two months away, Outerloop also took this moment to announce that fans can now check out a brief portion of the game in the form of a dedicated demo available on Steam.

For more on Dosa Divas, check out the latest trailer for the game below.