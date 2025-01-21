Spend a day in your granny's slippers in the wacky Grandma, No!

Video games are an amazing medium that can take us to fantasy realms and put us in the shoes of amazing heroes, all without needing to leave the comfort of our own home. Whether it's becoming a god, an assassin, an alien warrior, the list goes on, and now the folk over at Wallride Games are looking to add to it by letting us live out our dreams of becoming a granny...?

The developer has announced a chaotic physics-based adventure called Grandma, No! with this being a game that revolves around a pensioner who finds herself way in over her head. Essentially, the idea is to survive a day without burning the house down, but it's never as simple as that sounds, as you will also need to complete chores like gardening, cleaning dishes, and collecting the post, and while simultaneously caring for your grandchild.

As for what kinds of challenges players can look ahead to, we're told "each challenge is designed to be wilder than the last, and new outfits for Grandma can be unlocked along the way, so she can tackle the mayhem in style."

Grandma, No! is slated to make its arrival on PC this year, but the exact date remains unclear. Fortunately, you can see whether this is one for your wishlist by checking out the announcement trailer and a few images below.