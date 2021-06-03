Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Spelunker HD

Spelunker HD Deluxe is coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Limited Run Games is distributing a physical version and pre-orders are open Sunday.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Spelunker HD, a remake of the classic 1983 cave exploration game, is coming to the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Q3 2021. Spelunker HD Deluxe contains everything the PS3 remake included, but it also comes with reworked visuals and a new game mode. This new game mode is called 'Endless Cave NEO' and it challenges players to survive as long as possible in randomly generated levels.

It was revealed too that Limited Run Games will be distributing both a standard retail release and a Deluxe Collector's Edition (pre-orders for these go live on June 6). The Collector's Edition, which can be viewed below, looks pretty enticing indeed, as it contains a figure, the game's soundtrack, and a level guide. If you're interested then you'll need to act fast, as there are only 2,700 copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,500 for PS4.

Spelunker HD

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy