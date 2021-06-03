Spelunker HD Deluxe is coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch

You're watching Advertisements

Spelunker HD, a remake of the classic 1983 cave exploration game, is coming to the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Q3 2021. Spelunker HD Deluxe contains everything the PS3 remake included, but it also comes with reworked visuals and a new game mode. This new game mode is called 'Endless Cave NEO' and it challenges players to survive as long as possible in randomly generated levels.

It was revealed too that Limited Run Games will be distributing both a standard retail release and a Deluxe Collector's Edition (pre-orders for these go live on June 6). The Collector's Edition, which can be viewed below, looks pretty enticing indeed, as it contains a figure, the game's soundtrack, and a level guide. If you're interested then you'll need to act fast, as there are only 2,700 copies for Nintendo Switch and 1,500 for PS4.