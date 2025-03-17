SpellRogue is exiting Early Access next month

HQ

Developer Guidelight Games has announced that its roguelike deckbuilder SpellRogue will soon be exiting Early Access and launching in its "complete" 1.0 state. The title is targeting a full launch on April 24, and with it we can expect a bunch of new content and improvements.

Following a year of Early Access support, the 1.0 launch will introduce the game's narrative conclusion, with the "Final Chapter" introducing the true ending, alongside a new playable character that is known as Sefyra the Windcaller.

The 1.0 launch will also add Daily Challenges, leaderboards, overhauled enemies, quality of life enhancements, and more, which add to the various additions made to the game over the last 12 months.

With the 1.0 launch coming up, you can see the release date trailer below.