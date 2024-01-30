SpellRogue comes to early access on the 12th of February

Ghost Ship Games, the studio behind Deep Rock Galactic, has teamed up with Danish developer Guidelight Games to create SpellRogue, a new roguelike that's coming to early access next month, on the 12th of February.

In SpellRogue, you're a mage tasked with defeating Voidwalkers that pose a threat to your world. You can either be a fire, earth, or water wizard and use dice as well as the deck you build throughout a run in order to win the day.

Even though the game is based around rolling dice, it's not all centred on luck. You can get abilities which can change your fates, or still make the most out of a low roll by using different cards and spells. Check out the trailer below to get a look at the gameplay.