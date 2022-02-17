Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Randy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections FlopCities Skylines Tips
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Spellforce 3

SpellForce III Reforced for consoles hit by delay again

They'll be coming in June now.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

You might not remember, but back in November last year we reported about how the reworked version of the original SpellForce III, the SpellForce III Reforced, had its console versions delayed to March 8, 2022 while the PC version still got released as planned on December 7, 2021.

Well, it seems that the console versions need a bit more time in the oven than developer Grimlore Games expected. Via a tweet, publisher Nordic Games explained:

"The development of #SpellForceReforced is going to take a little bit more time. In order to bring the best possible RPG/RTS to consoles, we want to make sure the game is in the best possible shape before #SpellForce III makes its debut on consoles slightly later, on June 7, 2022."

So, there you have it. Those who are looking forward to playing SpellForce III Reforced on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One or Xbox Series S/X will have to be patient and wait for another four months or so.

Spellforce 3

Related texts

0
Spellforce 3

Spellforce 3
PREVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

Grimlore Games mixes RTS and RPG elements, and the results caught our interest.



Loading next content