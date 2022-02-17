SpellForce III Reforced for consoles hit by delay again

HQ

You might not remember, but back in November last year we reported about how the reworked version of the original SpellForce III, the SpellForce III Reforced, had its console versions delayed to March 8, 2022 while the PC version still got released as planned on December 7, 2021.

Well, it seems that the console versions need a bit more time in the oven than developer Grimlore Games expected. Via a tweet, publisher Nordic Games explained:

"The development of #SpellForceReforced is going to take a little bit more time. In order to bring the best possible RPG/RTS to consoles, we want to make sure the game is in the best possible shape before #SpellForce III makes its debut on consoles slightly later, on June 7, 2022."

So, there you have it. Those who are looking forward to playing SpellForce III Reforced on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One or Xbox Series S/X will have to be patient and wait for another four months or so.