SpellForce III Reforced for consoles has been delayed to 2022

HQ

A while ago, developer Grimlore Games and publisher THQ Nordic announced that they were releasing SpellForce III Reforced, a reworked version of the original SpellForce 3, this December on the 7th. The title is expected to land on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, and PS5.

However, the plan is slightly changed. While the PC version is still going to arrive on December 7 this year and will be offered as a free update for those who already own SpellForce III on PC, the release date for SpellForce III Reforced on consoles is now rescheduled to March 8, 2022.

As for the console gamers, if you're still wondering if you should get SpellForce III Reforced, here are the differences between it and the original version, for your reference:

●Enhanced campaign experience

- Improved RTS mechanics and reworked RTS faction designs, introduced in the two expansions

- Reworked Skilltrees

- Improved quests

- Improved Coop Mode

- Improved loot distribution

- Improved balancing

- Complete rework of the hub

●Visually and functionally enhanced User Interface

●Gamepad Support

●A new skirmish map (will also be available in the free to play SpellForce 3: Versus Edition)

●Journey Mode: An additional game mode similar to the original SpellForce's "Free Game Mode", providing more than 20 hours of unique content and a lot of replay value. Can be played in Coop!

●Journey Skirmish: Play PvP skirmish matches against other players with your overpowered journey heroes

●Arena Mode: An additional endless game mode where you start with a fresh character, fight against waves of monsters, and buy loot and spells from merchants to compete with other players in the leaderboards. Can also be played in Coop!

●Mod Support for the new Journey and Arena modes. Create your own Journey or arena maps and share them with the community.