SpellForce: Conquest of Eo has just been announced

As part of the PC Gaming Show, THQ Nordic just announced a brand new instalment into the SpellForce series of games. Known as SpellForce: Conquest of Eo, this game will be a turn-based strategy title with role playing elements, and will be coming to PC sometime in the future.

In a press release, we're told that the story for the game revolves around the player going on an adventure to become the most powerful mage of all time. It's said that in doing this, the player will encounter competing factions and will have to organise and lead armies and heroes across the land on the hunt for magical artefacts and knowledge.

Otherwise, we're told that the campaign will be procedurally generated, there will be a crafting element and a fame system that relates to factions, and on top of this you will be able to develop your own wizard tower and construct new rooms to reflect the type of your wizard.

Due to this simply being an announcement, there is no mention of a release date, but you can check out the trailer for SpellForce: Conquest of Eo below.