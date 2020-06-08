Spellforce 3: Fallen God brings out the trolls

The German-based developer Grimlore Games is working on fresh content to further expand the universe of Spellforce 3. This past Saturday, the publisher announced the standalone add-on Spellforce 3: Fallen God, which introduces a new playable faction, which we'll accompany in a dynamic campaign for approximately 15 hours of added content. This expansion is all about the Troll folk, who are plagued by disease and need to step up their game to not vanish from existence. Following the advice of a mysterious elf, they travel to the continent of Urgath in search of a new god.

The adventure of Troll Chief Akrog will offer one more innovation, as Grimlore Games worked out decision-making in Spellforce 3 for the first time. Players are allowed to choose the fate of their companions (who, in turn, are likely to respond to the player's decisions) in the single-player portion, which leads to different endings of the experience. The trolls themselves add a new mechanic to the existing gameplay (which is a mix of strategy and role-playing game), by being able to reuse equipment from fallen opponents - they craft more powerful items out of it.

Just like Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest, you get the five previously introduced fractions when you buy Spellforce 3: Fallen God, but you can "only" play them in multiplayer skirmishes. In 2020, the content is to be launched on the PC (via Steam) at an unknown price. Below you can see the first trailer and a mighty screenshot gallery.