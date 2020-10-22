Spellbreak's first major update goes live

English
The update, entitled "Prologue: The Gathering Storm," has arrived, and its biggest addition is a new 9 vs 9 team deathmatch mode.

Spellbreak, a fantasy battle royale game that is focused on magic, has proven to be a tremendous success since launch, as it garnered over 5 million players in under a month. Now, with almost two months passed since its launch, the game has received its first major update entitled "Prologue: The Gathering Storm."

This update's biggest addition is Clash Mode, a 9 vs. 9 team deathmatch mode that enables players to respawn and jump back into the action. Also included within the update are new consumables, new talents, and new outfits - so it's a pretty stuffed one.

The update is available now and is, of course, free for all users, so be sure to jump in and get the latest patch downloaded to see all of the new content.

You can read our review of Spellbreak here.

