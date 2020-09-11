Spellbreak has already garnered 2 million players

You're watching Advertisements

Developer Proletariat did it, and Epic Games published it about a week ago. We are talking about the latest battle royale game Spellbreak, and the start has been strong.

According to Twitter, Spellbreak now has over 2 million players, and the action has been watched on Twitch for 1.7 million hours. Fighting is done not with guns, but with spells, and 7 billion spell damage has been inflicted on others.

Part of this success can be explained by the fact that Spellbreak is a free-to-play game, and it's available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. So there is no reason NOT to try it out.

Have you been playing Spellbreak? Tell us in the comments.