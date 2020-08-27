Cookies

Spellbreak

Spellbreak gets a confirmed release date of September 3

The spellbinding multiplayer game will be in our hands in a matter of days.

At the Gamescom open ceremony, it was revealed that Proletariat's vibrantly colorful multiplayer title, Spellbreak, would be launching on September 3 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

The free-to-player title was revealed earlier this summer, but previously, we didn't have an idea when we would be able to get our hands on the game. Set in a gorgeous fantasy world, Spellbreak sees players wield powerful magical spells and abilities to cling onto survival. Battle royale games do seem to be everywhere at the moment, but this looks to be an interesting take on the well-worn formula.

Is this one that you will be downloading early next month?

Spellbreak

