If you like speed, reckless driving and colourful cars, then the Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack for Forza Motorsport 4 is definitely for you. It was released yesterday and includes six Hot Wheels cars for £7.99 (£7.19 with Game Pass Ultimate) / €9.99 (€8.99 with Game Pass Ultimate). You can check out the full list of new rides below, and under it is the launch trailer:



1949 Ford F-5 Dually Custom Hot Rod



1957 Nash Metropolitan Custom (The Nash)



1969 International-Harvester Loadstar CO-1600



1972 Chevrolet LUV



1957 Studebaker Golden Hawk 'Dream Roadster'



2018 2 Jet Z (Winner of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour)