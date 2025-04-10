SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed is coming to PC in 2025 and consoles in 2026

We already have a winner at the Triple-i Initiative showcase (in my personal opinion...), as a sequel to the absurdly fun multiplayer game SpeedRunners was just revealed. Known as SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed, this game will be launching first on PC in 2025, and then will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch (and likely Switch 2) in 2026.

Developer Fair Play Labs has revealed a few different bits of information related to this sequel, including that it will be expanding its total player count to eight players at once, both online and locally. To add to this, we can expect an improvement on the amazing and fluid gameplay of the original, which is being enhanced with new maps, obstacles and traps to avoid, and tools and power-ups to utilise.

Otherwise, we're told that a collection of superhero characters will be returning and that they will be supported by new characters too. On top of private gameplay for fun, SpeedRunners 2 will even allow players to hop into online tournaments, to create custom challenges, and to climb a leaderboard.

Speaking about SpeedRunners return after almost a decade, Alex Nichiporchik, CEO of publisher Tiny Build, has stated: "SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed will take everything to the next level while preserving what made the original so great and memorable. We've even brought in the incredibly talented team at DoubleDutch to consult on the game to make sure of it. A huge thank you to our incredible community for supporting the game over the years. Things will be moving fast from here. It's time for a speedy run!"

Check out the announcement trailer and some images of SpeedRunners 2 below.