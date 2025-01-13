Speedrunner sets a new World Record in Super Mario Bros.

HQ

The speedrun culture within video games has been a trend that has become increasingly popular in recent years, especially with the rise of streaming and Soulslike challenges. However, FromSoftware's games are not the only ones that the community is taking on. In fact, the classic Mario games have just as much, if not more, fan following, and now there's a new time target to beat in Super Mario Bros. although it will be very hard to better it.

Speedrunner Niftski has set a new world record in the Any% category by completing Super Mario Bros. under five minutes, in 4:54.565. The progress in lowering the record has become so tight in recent times that it is in fact no longer measured in units of time, but in frames. "This run is now 18 frames / 0.3 seconds off of absolute perfection! I will push this to 4:54.4xx and lower in the near future, but for now, I am very satisfied with this run!"

So, the absolute, unbreakable record (with the original, unmodified version of the game, of course) in Super Mario Bros. is one step closer to being achieved. And Niftski has vowed to keep fighting to take the achievement home.