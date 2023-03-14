Speedrunner manages to get hold of the "impossible" extra life in Super Mario 64, almost 30 years after its release

HQ

It has cost blood, sweat and tears and the best years of life have passed but now it has finally been defeated. The legendary mushroom, the unattainable extra life in Super Mario 64 that has eluded players for 27 years.

Now, it must be said that nine years ago, it was actually a player, Toyuru2, who managed to reach all the way up to the extra life in Cool, Cool Mountain, but he died right after his performance. A life won and a life lost. No one has come closer than that, but it has been frequently tried.

Ever since the release, players have tried to reach the sadistically placed mushroom in order to be able to snatch it, but in vain. Overall, it took almost 30 years before someone cracked the code and this someone was the speedrunner PaLiX. However, it took an hour and a half of jumping between walls before PaLiX could finally reach a position where he could then use a so-called Pedro spot, where the game figures out where Mario is in relation to the floor in order to finally get his hands on that coveted treasure with his life intact.

Now it remains to be seen how long it will take before someone manages to figure out how to get hold of the infamous mushroom without losing a life and without using any help.

Here you can see how it happened when PaLiX managed to break the 27-year long curse.