Speedrunner kills Ganon in Zelda for Switch 2 in 7 minutes

The launch of Nintendo Switch's successor is just over a month away. Nintendo is already in the midst of a campaign to promote their new product and were offering gamers the chance to try it out in Tokyo, just like we did in Paris. One of the games on offer was the blockbuster The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with its new Nintendo Switch 2 version.

The demo of the game was restricted to ten minutes, with different save games at various points in the title. One of the games was just before the final battle. Among all the guests was Japanese content creator Ikaboze, who was able to reach the credits screen in approximately seven minutes.

"Even the team was recording with their mobile phones", said Ikaboze,"It was the first time anyone had ever completed the Breath of the Wild demo and they congratulated me on it." The upgrades for Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will be included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, otherwise both will be available for €79.99 or €10 difference for those who own the originals.

Zelda improvements on Switch 2 include improved resolution and frame rate, 4K HDR support and other additions that you'll be able to enjoy in a few weeks. We leave you the video from Ikaboze below.

Are you eager to try out the improved games on the new console?