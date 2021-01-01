Speedrunner gets laid in under 11 minutes in Cyberpunk 2077

You're watching Advertisements

As you would expect, we at Gamereactor like to report on the biggest matters across the games industry, and today, we've got a wild story for you. Renowned speedrunner Tomatoanus, known for his prowess at getting laid very quickly in videogames has managed to wrangle Cyberpunk 2077's Night City to the point of being able to have sex within 11 minutes of starting up the game.

Impressive, right? Well, Tomatoanus managed to achieve said accomplishment by abusing an exploit known as "fist gliding" to travel around the city before even completing the prologue and unlocking it entirely. He managed to do this by maxing out stamina and strength attributes in the character customisation before blitzing through the mandatory conversations in a rapid fashion, to then fist glide out of the mission area of the first real mission with Jackie, straight to one of the games' sex workers to do the deed.

To think, a lot of people, us included, are probably still figuring out which class type to play at the 11 minute mark, whilst Tomatoanus is already getting his rocks-off. That's dedication if it could ever be shown.

Check out the full speedrun here.

